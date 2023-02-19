Public meeting of Parliament regarding advice to send a request to the Integrity Chamber pertaining to the Parliament Code of Conduct.

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on February 20, 2023.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Monday at 13.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

1. Incoming documents

2. Advice to send a request to the Integrity Chamber regarding the Parliament Code of Conduct

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament